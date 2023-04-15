France – Prime Minister Borne announces further reforms after raising the retirement age

After raising the retirement age in France, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne wants to push through further reforms quickly. She and her government are “determined” to speed up the reform process, Borne said at a meeting of around 300 representatives of the ruling Renaissance party in Paris on Saturday. The aim is to create ‘a France of full employment’, to ensure ‘equal opportunities’ and to ‘act’ in favor of health care and education.

Despite months of protests from unions and opposition parties, President Emmanuel Macron had previously enacted raising the retirement age from 62 to 64. After the reform was approved by the Constitutional Council, Macron signed the bill on Friday, and it came into force early on Saturday when it was published in the French Official Journal. According to Macron’s plans, the law should take effect in September.

Speaking to the representatives of her party’s National Council, a kind of internal parliament that was meeting for the first time, Borne assured that once the law came into force, there would be “neither the victors nor the vanquished.” The pension reform is difficult, it requires “many of our compatriots efforts,” she admitted. But the reorganization of retirement benefits is necessary to “secure the future of our pay-as-you-go system.” It also takes into account the situation of each individual citizen.

Representatives of trade unions and opposition parties reacted angrily to Macron’s hasty signing of the reform and announced further protests. The trade unions for the employees of the railway company SNCF called in a joint statement for next Thursday for a “day of railroad anger”. Massive protests are expected for Labor Day on May 1st.

In several cities across the country, people have again taken to the streets against the reform. In Rennes, north-western France, there were riots on Saturday, as on the previous evening. Shops were vandalized and cars burned, demonstrators clashed with the police. In Paris, meanwhile, 300 demonstrators marched peacefully through the 19th district and called for resistance to the reform.

According to the Elysée Palace, President Macron will address the French in a television speech on Monday evening. In the speech, the head of state will address his compatriots “in a spirit of reconciliation,” said government spokesman Olivier Véran on Saturday.

