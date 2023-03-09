Home Business France, retired at 64. The Senate approves, Macron takes the hard line
France, retired at 64. The Senate approves, Macron takes the hard line

France, no longer retired at age 62. This is how the rules change

Macron seems to have won his battaglia against the French people than in these weeks poured into the streets en masse Paris and not just for to protest against the reform which increases the retirement age. Yesterday the Senate has approved the key item of the reform. Go ahead with 201 votes in favor and 115 against– reports Sky Tg 24 – to the passage of the provision that raises the retirement age from 62 to 64 years old at the rate of three months a year starting from September 1, 2023 until 2030. Socialists and communists are attacking the government, while the unions have already announced others two days of mobilization.

According to the plan of French governmentthe statutory retirement age shall be gradually raised from 62 to 64 years old at a rate of three months a year starting from 1 September 2023 until 2030. Furthermore, to obtain a pension “a full rate” the requested contribution period will pass from the current ones 42 years old (168 trimesters) a 43 years old (172 quarters) by 2027, at a rate of one quarter per year. “Your name will forever be linked to a reform that we will bring back by almost 40 years‘, said socialist Monique Lubin addressing French Labor Minister Olivier Take a shower.

