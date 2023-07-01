France – Thousands of opponents of the Iranian leadership demonstrate in Paris

Pence at a previous meeting with Rajawi in Albania Image: AFP

an Iranian exile organization demonstrated in Paris against the leadership in Tehran. The “religious dictatorship” in Iran is “on the verge of collapse,” said the head of Iran’s National Council of Resistance, Maryam Rajawi.

Thousands of supporters of an Iranian exile organization demonstrated in central Paris on Saturday against the leadership in Tehran. The “religious dictatorship” in Iran is “on the brink of collapse,” said the head of Iran’s National Council of Resistance, Maryam Rajawi, in a speech broadcast to the assembly. Your organization had called for the protest.

Numerous people from other European countries had traveled to the demonstration, including Germany, Poland and Scandinavia. According to the Council of Resistance, tens of thousands of people took part in the protest meeting, while the Paris police spoke of 3,500 participants.

The Paris-based Resistance Council is one of the largest Iranian opposition groups in exile. It is the political wing of the People’s Mujahideen, classified as “terrorist” in Iran and banned there since 1981.

The demonstration in Paris will boost the morale of the people in Iran, former journalist Massumeh Rauf told the AFP news agency during the gathering in Paris. The demonstrators wanted neither the current “mullahs’ regime” nor a return to the rule of a shah, she emphasized. “We are moving towards democracy.” According to his own statements, Rauf was previously imprisoned in Iran for political reasons.

The Resistance Council also held a conference with political notables in the commune of Auvers-sur-Oise outside Paris on Saturday. From there, the speech of Chairman Rajawi was broadcast to the demonstrators. Those attending the conference included former US Vice President Mike Pence, who is running for the opposition Republican presidential nomination, and former British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Referring to the protest movement that erupted in Iran in September, Pence said: “The Iranian regime has never been weaker than it is today.” He described the protests in Iran as “the beginning of a revolution for freedom”.

The protest movement within Iran was sparked in September by the death of the young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody. The 22-year-old was arrested by the moral police because she is said to have violated the strict headscarf rule.

HOME PAGE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

