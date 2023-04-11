.

Brussels (German news agency) – The chairman of the EPP group in the EU Parliament, Manfred Weber (CSU), has criticized the statements made by French President Emmanuel Macron on the Taiwan conflict. “Especially against the background that these major military maneuvers are now taking place off the coast of Taiwan, the statements made by the French President are all the more confusing,” Weber told the “ZDF Today Journal Update” on Tuesday.

He hopes “that this debate, which we are now having in Europe, will also lead to Europe finally developing a common China policy,” said the CSU politician. “You know that Olaf Scholz has approved that part of the port of Hamburg will be sold to the Chinese. Emmanuel Macron has now made major business deals,” explains Weber. “We Europeans must finally find a common path – develop a cohesive China policy based on the positions that Ursula von der Leyen has presented.”

