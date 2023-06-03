France’s credit rating: downgrade averted by rating agency S&P Global

– Rating agency S&P Global averted downgrade The influential rating agency has maintained its rating of the EU country despite the “negative” outlook.

“Our strategy is ambitious. And it’s credible,” said Economics Minister Bruno Le Maire of France’s plans for public finances. Photo: Christophe Petit Tesson (Keystone)

A month after Fitch’s rating agency downgraded France on account of its high national debt, the more influential rating agency S&P Global has maintained its rating of the EU country.

France’s credit rating will remain AA, S&P Global said on Friday. The rating agency justified this with the measures planned by the government in Paris to reduce national debt and with the recently implemented pension reform.

A downgrade would have meant higher lending rates for France and more difficult access to credit. The AA rating is one of the top S&P ratings and indicates a government’s strong ability to repay the debt it has taken on. Germany and the Netherlands, among others, have the best grade AAA in the EU; France already lost this rating in 2012.

Outlook still “negative”

However, S&P Global also maintained its rating of the outlook for France as “negative”. The risks for a consolidation of the state budget include the lack of an absolute majority in Parliament by President Emmanuel Macron’s government and “uncertainties in the global and European economy,” it said in justification.

Fitch downgraded France’s rating from AA to AA- at the end of April. The French economy minister, Bruno Le Maire, subsequently tried very hard to prevent a downgrade by S&P Global and also met with the head of the rating agency.

Le Maire: Strategy is ambitious

Le Maire sees the now-announced decision by S&P Global as a “positive signal”. «Our strategy regarding public finances is clear. She is ambitious. And she’s credible,” Le Maire said in an interview with the Sunday newspaper Journal du Dimanche.

On June 19, the minister wants to announce the first billions in savings in the budget for 2024. He had already announced the end of natural gas subsidies in view of falling market prices.

Debt should go down

S&P expects France’s debt, while declining, will remain at more than 110 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) through 2026. Last year the value was 111.6 percent, by 2027 the government wants to push it down to 108 percent. No other AA-rated country has as much debt.

The new debt ratio was 4.7 percent of GDP in 2022 and is expected to rise to 4.9 percent this year before gradually falling from 2024. In 2027, and thus at the end of Macron’s second term in office, his government finally wants to comply with the EU deficit limit of three percent again.

Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform

