France’s highest court – Mild sentence for UBS despite tax fraud and money laundering – News

Contents

Author: An analysis by Daniel Voll

The major Swiss bank UBS has been fighting for its reputation before the French judiciary for over five years. In the second instance, the Paris Court of Appeal sentenced the Swiss bank to a total fine of around 1.8 billion euros. The Court of Cassation, France’s highest court, has now reviewed this ruling. It confirmed the guilty verdict in principle, but the financial penalty is likely to be milder. The Paris Court of Appeal has to go over the books again.

Financially speaking, UBS’s years-long journey through the French justice system was worth it. At the beginning of 2019, the Paris criminal court found UBS guilty of tax fraud and money laundering. At the time, it imposed a record fine of 4.5 billion euros as a fine and compensation for the French state.

Busses shrink from instance to instance

The Paris Court of Appeal has already reduced this penalty to around 1.8 billion euros. Especially because the fine has shrunk to 3.75 million euros thanks to a changed calculation method by the Court of Cassation for tax fraud. For this purpose, the Paris Court of Appeal confiscated one billion euros in bail money that UBS had deposited with the French judiciary.

In the opinion of the Court of Cassation, this was unfounded, as it states in its judgment. France’s highest court is also questioning the calculation of damages. It therefore sent the sentence back to the Paris Court of Appeal for reassessment. There the judges, in a new composition, have to reassess the books and the case.

Trust is everything

The journey through the French justice system continues for UBS. But the Court of Cassation set a narrow framework in its ruling. The collection of the deposit money is off the table. How much of the original 800 million euros in damages remains is unclear. The Court of Cassation massively criticized the calculation basis. The Paris Court of Appeal will have to decide again on the financial side. It will probably take one to two years until that happens. One thing is already clear: UBS will be able to pay the fine without any problems.

However, the ruling by the highest French court is less favorable for UBS’s reputation. Because the Court of Cassation does not shake the guilty verdict against UBS. With this verdict, the major Swiss bank is definitely convicted of money laundering and tax fraud. In an industry where trust is everything, this is a serious flaw that is difficult to quantify in monetary terms.

Daniel Full

SRF correspondent for France and the Maghreb countries

Open the people box. Close the people box

Daniel Voll has been Radio SRF’s France correspondent in Paris since 2018. The Maghreb countries are also part of his reporting area. Previously, he worked, among other things, as an EU correspondent and foreign editor for SRF.

Share this: Facebook

X

