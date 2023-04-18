Francesca Pascale throws herself into the brick: she will lead a real estate company

Francesca Pascale after Silvio Berlusconi becomes an entrepreneur in the brick sector

After Verónica Lariowho relaunched a fitness company in 2023, also another former partner of Silvio Berlusconi plunges into the world ofentrepreneurship. We are talking about Francesca Pascale, with which the leader of Forza Italia has lived for more than eight years. This coexistence, according to reports Opencould have been an opportunity to teach her the business of the entrepreneur, which Pascale has now decided to make concrete by giving life to the Futura Luxury Home Srlreal estate company based in Milan.

Just as il Cavaliere began his career with bricks in the 1970s, so too did Pascale. March 27 last yearin fact, the new entrepreneur presented herself in the office of the Florentine notary Cinzia Trapani to open her Futura Luxury Home, of which Pascale is sole shareholder having just been born, she does not yet have a real estate portfolio. But in the statute already filed it is written that her activity will be “purchase, sale, exchange, construction, renovation, valorisation as well as leasing on its own (provided it is not financial) and management of the properties of which the company, for whatever reason, has ownership, other real rights, including enjoyment rights, and/or availability”.

