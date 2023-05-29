Francesco Starace new Partner of Eqt Infrastructure

(Teleborsa) – Eqtthe Swedish investment management giant, has announced the appointment of Francesco Starace come new Partner of the EQT Infrastructure Advisory Team. In this new role, the Italian manager will contribute to investment activities, supporting portfolio companies and strategic initiatives, reads a note. EQT has €119 billion of assets under management in two business segments, Private Capital and Real Assets.

Nine years at the helm of Enel

Starace just came out of Enelwhere from 2014 to 2023 he held the position of CEO. Before being appointed CEO of Enel, from 2008 to 2014 he led Enel Green Power, the group company that deals with the development of electricity from renewable sources, a leader in the sector at a global level. In November 2010 he led the company’s IPO and its listing on the Milan and Madrid stock exchanges.

The path to net-zero

“Francesco is a leader with proven global experience in the energy transition, leading Enel to become a forerunner in sustainable energy production – commented Lennart Blecher, Partner and Head of Real Assets Advisory Team – Eqt sees significant potential in accelerating its path towards net-zero, driving the decarbonisation of various sectors, from energy to public services, from transport to logistics. There presence of Francis at our side on this journey, thanks to his decennial experience, he is valuable both for Eqt and for our portfolio companies“.

Business growth

“Over the years, I have had the opportunity to observe the work done by Eqt Infrastructure, whose level of innovation and the great support it has always given to companies committed to accelerating this transition deeply impressed me – said Francesco Starace – I am really proud to join EQT e I hope my experience and my network can contribute to the growth of the business and new investment opportunities”.