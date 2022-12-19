Listen to the audio version of the article

Francesco Ventura Costruzioni Ferroviarie, a reality active in the railway infrastructure sector and European leader in the narrow gauge sector, joins the Salcef Group, an operation carried out on the basis of an enterprise value of 70 million.

Salcef, a group active for over 70 years in the development and innovation of infrastructures for sustainable mobility, sees its core business in the maintenance and renewal of railway tracks (representing 71% of the business). The group, listed on the Star segment of Borsa Italiana’s Euronext Milan market, is present on 4 continents, employs over 1,500 people and in 2021 recorded consolidated revenues of 440 million euros.

Francesco Ventura Costruzioni Ferroviarie, based in Paola (Cosenza), has been active since 1971 in the railway superstructure sector, for the design, construction, maintenance and renewal of lines. It has participated in important projects on the ordinary railway network, in High Speed ​​and in urban transport, it can count on a workforce of almost 400 employees and on a fleet of machinery for railway superstructure works with more than 400 units. From a turnover of 50 million (the backlog of orders already defined is over 200 million euros), by virtue of the synergies that can be obtained, Salcef plans to bring the company to 60-70 million.

The agreement – explains a press release from the Ventura group -, signed with the legal assistance of the lawyers Nicola Gaetano and Giuseppe Bruno and assisted by the financial advisor SRI Group, provides for the access of the Calabrian company within a growth strategy conducted by both players, which will make it possible to increase the presence in the core business of railway equipment and expand the commercial offer towards new customers and sectors.

In this phase – continues the press release – in order to continue to be competitive and operational in the specific sector, huge investments are needed aimed at the technological implementation and the use of consolidated know-how, without which it will not be possible to compete for the realization of the new works about to start up internationally. The company has thus chosen to make this leap in quality, merging into a more structured group. On the one hand, the intervention guarantees full protection to all the workers who join the Salcef Group, on the other, the assets of the Ventura family will remain unchanged in the other strategic activities of the group, for which further development is foreseen in the light of the operation.