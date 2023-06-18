Franchising, big foreigners against small licensees. McDonald’s case

Franchising, all that glitters is not gold. Thus the Antitrust in the McDonald’s case

Other than a great business opportunity. For some McDonald’s licensees, the sandwich was indigestible. To the point of deciding to present the bill to the US multinational fast food company. All the fault of franchise agreements which envisage too stringent laces and effectively prevent licensed small entrepreneurs from doing the math in their pockets before starting the business. They do not allow you to choose the suppliers to your liking e they even include constraints on the entrepreneur’s distance from the restaurant. Forecasts which, according to the Antitrust, are excessive. For this reason, the multinational has accepted corrective measures, thus avoiding incurring a fine that could reach up to 10% of the turnover. But the point is that the McDonald’s case is not isolated in the world of franchising and the Antitrust are well aware of this. But let’s go step by step.

It all starts with a resolution byCompetition and Market Guarantor Authority which intervenes in the relationship between McDonald’s franchisees and the American corporation for verify the economic dependence as established in article 9 of law 192 of 1998. And then it continues with the requests for compensation in the civil court that are about to mature. A big nut to crack for a group that in Italy has about 640 restaurants, as well as 950 shops, of which 420 are McDrives and 530 Mc Cafès. All mainly managed in franchising by 140 licensees scattered throughout Italy. When questioned on the point, McDonald’s declined to comment.

The story dates back to March 2021

Three entrepreneurs, McDonald’s affiliates, submit reports to the Authority complaining of some critical issues in the relationship with McDonald’s. Difficulties concern not only the phase preceding the start of the partnershipbut also the activity in progress and the eventual end of the franchising contract.

The reliefs are different. In particular, Italian entrepreneurs contest the abuse of economic dependence generated by the position of weakness in which the local entrepreneur finds himself with respect to the corporation. More precisely, the three affiliates denounce the existence of a training obligation entirely at your expense, the absence of information during the training period on average profitability of restaurants and even the impossibility of viewing the contract before signing it.

There are many critical points

Not only. In the franchising contract there are then “many negotiating conditions (…) particularly burdensome for the franchisees” reads the resolution of the meeting of 14 June 2022. Among these is the obligation to bear all the costs for equipment and machinery, in addition to the obligation to invest a percentage of no less than 1.5% of turnover for local advertisingeea restrictions on pricing policies. And then even a personal commitment of the affiliated entrepreneur to maintain his residence at a distance of no more than 50km as well as to exercise the activity exclusively in favor of the management of the fast food.

Not to mention the strong limitations in the selection of suppliers and the fact that most of the investments are unrecoverable when the contract expires. All elements that the Authority also analyzes with the help of Assofrancising and from which emerges an unprecedented cross-section not only of the relationship between the licensees and the American Corporation, but the entire jungle that dominates the relationship between small Italian entrepreneurs and large international companies. With the latter ready to lay down the law by exploiting a position of strength. And this in spite of the heavy fines that the francisors risk.

The Authority’s proceeding puts the American group on alert. And not only

And so, after the opening of the preliminary investigation, a phase of negotiation begins on what may be the correctives to be introduced to the franchising contract to avoid abuses related to economic dependence. A case which, if verified, could lead to a fine of up to 10% of worldwide turnover. Not by chance the fast food giant chooses the path of mediation. Proposes to make corrections to the contracts. Any examples? The requirement to reinvest locally in advertising drops from 1.5% to 0.5%. Skip the imposition of residence within 50km of the restaurant and above all, measures are hypothesized to mitigate the impact of an opening near an already existing fast food restaurant, since territorial exclusivity is not present.

“Based on what has been proposed, it is believed that the commitments proposed by Mc Donald’s are overall suitable for removing the competitive concerns connected to the profiles of economic dependence abuse hypothesized in the start-up procedure pursuant to article 9 of law 198/1992” he concludes the authority. However, the past remains to be settled with reparations which the judge in the civil court will have to establish. For McDonald’s, And not only given that the problem of economic dependence seems to be hand-in-hand with the franchising model.

From Big Mac to Carrefour supermarkets

What happens in franchising is not indifferent to the world of work. Witness the case of Carrefour where the restructuring of the Italian division is taking place by transferring part of the distribution network to national licensees. With a lot of impact on the world of work as revealed by Mattia Scolari, secretary of the Federation of artisan workers in industry and commerce (Flaica) CUB from Milan. Consequently, the risk of redundancies is around the corner. A sign that there is still a lot to do in the world of franchising.