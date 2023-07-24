Francis has outsourced foreign policy to the community of Sant’Egidio

Andrea Riccardi, the head of Sant’Egidio, writes to Corriere della Sera. What happens beyond the Tiber

Yesterday we talked about the Vatican’s political strategy regarding Ukraine.

Summing up the Vatican, that is Pope francescohas “outsourced” foreign policy to the Community of Sant’Egidio through the powerful Head of the CEI (Italian Episcopal Conference), Cardinal Matteo Zuppi who has excellent relations with the association.

A few days ago Soups he even met US President Joe Biden to whom he delivered a letter from the Pope.

However, there is a small detail that must be taken into account, namely that the Vatican’s foreign policy holder is the Secretary of State, Cardinal Peter Parolinowho since the beginning of the year has simply been excluded by Bergoglio from his institutional role, a bit like Father Georg.

It’s like it doesn’t exist.

While everything has passed into the hands of Soups who manages the situation with determination.

A very strange story that has caused deep resentment both in Rome and in all the nunciatures of the world which, still formally, depend on Parolin, but are practically deprived of authority.

It is true that the Vatican is by definition a theocratic state and therefore an absolute monarchy, however the Pope should provide some explanations, if only to silence the jumble of rumors, inferences and assumptions that have been circulating for months.

Who commands -after the Pope- in Vatican? It was thought that Parolin was in charge but it is completely clear that this is not the case at all.

In the Vatican, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi commands, who has immense power and perhaps, at this moment, more than Francis himself. He is the real frontman.

