François Bloch: Stock market tips with BE Semiconductors

Halfway! At BE Semiconductors it is important to keep calm despite the fall in price – and other stock tips of the week In “Switzerland at the weekend”, our money columnist François Bloch writes why short-term losses at the Dutch semiconductor manufacturer do not show the whole picture and why a rethink in the mortgage market is called for.

Readers showed unnecessary panic reactions when the securities of BE Semiconductors (BESI NA) had recently fallen by almost 8 percent on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange within seven days. Let’s stick to the facts: With an investment return of +116 percent over the last twelve months, you have achieved a brilliant performance in a very short time. Unbridled greed has no place in a careful investment strategy. (Top performance in all aspects)