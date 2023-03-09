Nevertheless, observers rate Appel’s reign as positive overall. The outgoing manager did a “good job” by steering the company through the financial and Covid crises and shaping the postal company into a “world-class logistics provider”, praised Deutsche Bank analysts. This is also confirmed by the figures that Appel announced when he said goodbye: All in all, Deutsche Post DHL achieved an operating profit of 8.4 billion euros (up 5.7 percent), the fourth annual high in a row. Sales climbed 15.5 percent to 94.4 billion euros. The freight division grew sales by almost a third to 30.2 billion euros and supply chain services grew by a sixth to 16.4 billion euros.