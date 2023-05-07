Frank Niu: That’s how much money I’ve earned in my career

Many people want to be promoted – Frank Niu prefers to look for a new job. Frank Niu

Frank Niu is a former software engineer who provides financial, investing, and career advice on TikTok and his podcast. Niu often changed jobs to get a higher salary. Eventually, he saved and invested enough money that he no longer needed a job. Netflix, IBM and Grubhub were stations in his career, which he breaks down for Business Insider.

My name is Frank Niu and I worked as a software engineer for companies like Netflix, Grubhub and Credit Karma for about ten years. At the beginning of the pandemic I lost a close family member. This caused my wife and I to reconsider important decisions in our lives. This included the question of whether we wanted to take the risk of sending our children to daycare. It was at this time that I realized I could stay with my children without compromising my lifestyle.

Through a combination of job hopping, aggressive saving, investing, luck, and high salaries, I was able to retire comfortably at 30. To make my former high salaries transparent – and also to clarify the importance of the job change – I am disclosing how much money I made as a software developer.

How much money I made in the tech industry

IBM, software engineer, $74,000 salary, $5,000 bonus:

I started my career at IBM in 2014, right out of college. I left the company because it was a huge company with too many processes and because the praise I received for my work was not reflected in my salary and raises. Rather, I felt that my salary was not commensurate with my value to the company. So I left the company.

Dwolla, DevOps engineer, $125,000 salary, $5,000 signing bonus, stock options:

After IBM, I moved to San Francisco and joined a small startup called Dwolla. They had a great technical package and a lot less processes. That was the opposite of IBM. Due to the higher cost of living in San Francisco, my net salary was similar despite the raise. I enjoyed working there, but the company was struggling. It was on the verge of bankruptcy, so I was looking for something more stable.

Credit Karma, senior software engineer, $138,000 salary, $100,000 stock package:

I accepted a position at Credit Karma in 2016. This is where I was for a year and a half when the cryptocurrency market started booming in 2017. I quit my job to start a crypto startup with my friends, which eventually failed.

Grubhub, Site Reliability Engineer, $140,000 salary, $200,000 stock package, $7,500 signing bonus:

Things were getting serious with my girlfriend and we wanted to buy a house. We were looking for a city with good job opportunities and a lower cost of living, so I went to Grubhub in Chicago. This was great timing as the shares went up like crazy shortly after I got on board. I was very lucky. My total compensation increased to more than $300,000 per year.

Netflix, Senior Site Reliability Engineer, $525,000 total compensation:

Netflix is ​​unique because the company pays cash only and offers the ability to put money into the stock option program if you choose. My wife was also promoted and we both made more money than ever before. During this time we have saved and invested over 70 percent of our income.

Putting family health and safety ahead of making money

After Netflix, I probably could have gotten an even better paying job, around $600,000-700,000, but I have two young children and COVID was raging around the world. Two years ago, a close family member passed away, prompting us to reconsider whether we wanted to take the risk of sending our children to daycare.

I started to think more deeply about whether climbing the corporate ladder was even worth it – was there any reason for it? I would get more money, but I would put in more and more hours at work. And when I wasn’t at work, I was thinking about work.

We had enough money and assets, which was an extremely fortunate situation. I decided to retire. In the worst case, I’ll find a new job later and start earning money again. Software engineering skills are in high demand and will continue to be so for the foreseeable future.

Four steps to earn more money at work

1. Prepare for job interviews.

You can get a job in engineering if you prepare and have the right skills. You don’t need to go to the most prestigious schools, but you need to know enough to pass the interviews. Here are three resources I recommend if you’re trying to land a job at a major tech company:

The Engineering Interview Guide: A comprehensive list of technical questions and topics you should be able to answer.

Leetcode: Many tech companies have questions about coding. Many companies take these questions directly from Leetcode – Facebook is particularly notorious for this.

The System Design Primer: Here you will learn how to design large systems. For example, a question might be “How would you design a URL shortener?”. The Primer contains a wealth of resources for developing large-scale systems.

2. Leave your job every few years.

Those who leave their job every two years tend to earn more than their peers over the course of their lives because market prices for tech compensation are rising faster than salaries that can be achieved through promotions and raises within a company.

My rule of thumb is: If you don’t get promoted every two years, you should leave.

3. You should know what to expect from your job offer.

I have myself Blind and a website called levels.fyi viewed. These websites show you what to expect for different job titles like software engineer and data scientist in different companies. This is how you can find out if the offer you received is competitive. You can also find the best paying companies there. This has helped my wife and I find out what we are actually worth.

4. Invest and save.

We moved to Canada when I was still on Netflix. We’ve kept our cost of living relatively low, so we don’t live a particularly lavish lifestyle. Without the value of our home, we have about $2 million in assets in real estate, stocks, and cryptocurrencies.

We’re basically following the 4 percent rule: we can take 4 percent off our investments each year to live on because our investments are going to grow at about 5 percent a year on average. That gives us a margin of safety. So at $2 million, we can take out $80,000 a year and live on it. We expect our investments to grow faster than we can spend.

We’re pretty easy on our budget, as $80,000 a year is enough for our family of four in terms of food, entertainment and bills.

Spending early retirement raising kids and TikTok tips

Even though I’m thankful that I’m retired, I’m still tired. Anyone who has children knows that raising children is extremely stressful. But the joy I get from being with my children is like nothing I’ve ever experienced.

Today I make videos on Tiktok giving advice on working in tech and making money. My account was created through a competition between me and my wife; she challenged me to get more followers than her. Now I have over 897,000 followers on the platform. I am currently not making any money from my account. I turned down partnerships and promotional opportunities because I didn’t believe in the product or the company. Besides, I don’t need the money right now. I also have a podcast called Frankly Speakingin which I talk about my experiences with life, technology, finance and everything else.

Your job and the company you work for determine earning potential more than anything else. Technology, and especially software engineering, is one of the highest-paying career opportunities right now. If you invest and save wisely, you can retire early, like I did.

