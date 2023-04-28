Home » Frank Thelen: Tech stocks are undervalued because there is fear
Business

by admin
Investor Frank Thelen believes certain tech stocks have great potential.
Ben Fuchs

Frank Thelen’s fund 10xDNA has lost almost 50 percent since it was launched. He disappointed investors and called many critics into action.

Nevertheless, Thelen continues to believe in technology stocks. His fund would remain volatile, but most of the companies are doing “excellent” – which is why he expects the shares to gradually rise.

In an interview with Business Insider, he talks about the performance of his fund, tells what makes a good company and reveals how he deals with negative comments on social media.

Frank Thelen is probably one of the most prominent investors in Germany. Most people know him from the TV show “Die Höhle der Löwen”, where he invested in numerous startups. However, Thelen is not only a start-up investor, but also a fund manager. In September 2021 he launched his technology fund 10xDNA, this year the 10xDNA without cryptocurrencies and a small and mid cap technologies fund were added.

The 10xDNA fund says it invests in “innovative technology companies that have the potential to transform our world.” According to various media reports, Thelen announced at the edition: “In four to five years we want to triple the money and that’s actually the lowest end.” The investor said that every share in the portfolio had the potential to increase in value tenfold.

