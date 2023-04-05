Frankfurt Hahn Airport is saved. picture alliance

The Trierer Triwo AG of the President of the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK), Peter Adrian, has bought Frankfurt Hahn Airport. The Triwo offered the highest purchase price, said the airport’s insolvency administrator. The Nürburgring holding company NR Holding around the Russian oligarch Viktor Charitonin is eliminated.

The stalemate at the insolvent Hunsrück Airport Hahn is over: The Trierer Triwo AG of the President of the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK), Peter Adrian, has bought the former US air base. Hahn’s insolvency administrator Jan Markus Plathner announced this on April 4th. The Triwo had offered the highest purchase price: the sum, about the amount of which it was agreed not to disclose, had already been transferred to an escrow account.

All around 400 employees at the only major commercial airport in Rhineland-Palatinate will be taken over by the investor, as Plathner further announced. And: Flight operations continue. The votes for Triwo in the four creditors’ meetings and in the creditors’ committee of the main company were unanimous.

The airport has good prospects for the future

Triwo boss Adrian said: “We rate the future prospects of Frankfurt-Hahn Airport as good.” Therefore, the company wants to “invest in the airport infrastructure in a targeted manner, achieve further growth in passenger and freight traffic and implement sustainable real estate development”.

The Hahn went bankrupt in autumn 2021 and was sold at the end of June 2022 for a secret sum to the investor group Swift Conjoy GmbH in Frankfurt. However, she had not paid the purchase price – so the deal fell through.

Russian oligarch was interested

After the failure of Swift Conjoy, the bidders with the second and third highest bids came into focus: the Nürburgring holding company NR Holding around the Russian oligarch Viktor Charitonin and the Mainz real estate group Richter.

Both had signed a purchase agreement and transferred the purchase price to an escrow account – but received no green light from the creditors and no license for flight operations. In February, Plathner surprisingly restarted the investor process.

