Fratoianni “enemy” of the green: his car is on fire, black smoke everywhere

Fratoianni’s car catches fire

“Whataaaaa? Does the very green-red Fratoianni use cars that cause ‘climate collapse’? so in a tweet the journalist Francesca Totolo jokes about the secretary of the Italian Left Nicola Fratoianni, very attentive to green issues.

The Alleanza Verdi Sinistra parliamentarian, in recent days in Campobasso to support the candidate for the Molise Region, Roberto Gravina, with Conte and Schlein, had to abandon the car in which he was traveling after being engulfed in flames.

Whataaaaa? The very green #Fratoianni do you use cars that cause “climate collapse”? pic.twitter.com/QoWW3wFtLo — Francesca Totolo (@fratotolo2) June 23, 2023

