Listen to the audio version of the article

The vulgate that associates the expenditure of European funds with fraud finds punctual, as for some years now, the denial of the Guardia di Finanza in the annual report to Parliament of the National Committee for the fight against fraud against the EU (COLAF) , curated by the Fiamme Gialle nucleus dedicated to this specific activity. The 2021 report confirms the steady decreasing trend of infringements that has already emerged over the last five years, with a total of 477 cases in the area of ​​the Structural Funds, the Common Agricultural Policy and the so-called own resources amounting to more than €55 million, down respectively , by about 15% and 37% compared to 2020.

Irrelevant numbers

Irrelevant numbers when compared with the size of the cohesion policy which for the 2014-2020 programming cycle alone committed more than 100 billion euros, with more than 850,000 operations monitored by the Opencoesione website. «Italian irregularities and frauds in terms of European funding out of the total of those that emerged throughout Europe, progressively went from 13.8% in 2017 to 6.3% in 2021, demonstrating the level of efficiency and incisiveness achieved by the device prevention and law enforcement, in line with the Member States that have a longer experience in supervising the correct perception of Union funds”, underlined Major General Stefano Screpanti, commander of the Guardia di Finanza unit for the repression of fraud towards the European Union at the EU policies department of the Presidency of the Council.

Monitoring and connection between the various funds

The presentation was attended by the Minister for European Affairs, the South, Cohesion Policies and the Pnrr, Raffaele Fitto, who underlined how the next challenges for the implementation of the Pnrr require “a general acceleration in spending management and the ‘adoption of an implementation strategy of the Pnrr with the funds of the Cohesion Plan and a more stringent collaboration both with the European institutions and with all the players in the field at a national level”. In a hearing before the EU policy commissions of the Senate and Chamber, Fitto had stated shortly before that the government will be engaged in the first three months of 2023 in monitoring the various funds and their use, including Pnrr, REact-Eu, the structural funds and the development and cohesion fund, in an “overall connection framework” between all these instruments. From this point of view of reorganization and connection, he also continues the due diligence, which will be ready in January, to understand at what point the spending of the 2014-2020 planning is, Region by Region.