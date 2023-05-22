Fraud via Amazon: An expert explains how to protect yourself

Fraudsters are also trying to trick you on Amazon. Oscar Wong/Moment/Getty Images

Counterfeit products are also repeatedly sold by fraudsters on Amazon. Business Insider recently reported on a new scam. But how can you protect yourself from the tricks? The consumption protector Carola Elbrecht gives four tips that you should consider. If you have already been tricked, you can ask Amazon for your money back. But according to Elbrecht, there are also a few things to consider.

scams There are plenty of things on the Internet – and when it comes to online shopping, scammers are always coming up with new ways to rip you off. It also plays now Amazon an increasingly important role. Because the size of the online market makes them so attractive for both customers and scammers.

Business Insider reported a new scam last week. Supposed Airpods from Apple were offered for 20 euros, they usually cost around 200 euros. The curious thing about the supposedly cheap offer on Amazon: the headphones were shipped under the Prime label and advertised by Amazon at the same time. In this case, this seems more serious to customers than if another retailer is offering the product on Amazon. The problem: Only defective goods were delivered – a clear fraud. Amazon removed the product from the range after our request.

read too This is how customers on Amazon are deceived with counterfeit Prime products



But how can you protect yourself from fraudsters on Amazon? And what can you do if you fall for a scam?

We have Carola Elbrecht from the Federal center of the consumer association asked. She has four specific tips:

Check product descriptions and product ratings carefully Don’t be fooled by product photos Beware of extreme discounts Study and document products and info text in advance

In the specific case of the Airpods, the four tips would have helped to identify the fraud. before ordering the product. Above all, a look at the product ratings would have provided clarification. Apparently the dealer here until recently still sockets sold. There were pictures of it in the reviews.

In addition, the product descriptions did not match the headphones offered. Negative reviews about the headphones were only recently added.

Customers get money back from Amazon

But what can you do if you’ve already fallen for it?

If you have bought a counterfeit product, according to Amazon, you can expect a refund. “Customers are always protected by our A-to-z guarantee. If a product doesn’t arrive or isn’t in the condition advertised, customers can contact our customer service for a full refund of their order,” a spokesman told Business Insider.

read too Codename Burnham: Amazon has created a secret new robot for the home that has similar features to Chat GPT



However, Elbrecht still recommends logging the purchase. In some cases, difficulties have arisen in the past reversal. Therefore, according to the consumer advocate:

After receiving a counterfeit product, you should secure evidence, i.e. photograph the defective product. Inform Amazon immediately and ask for support. If necessary, contact the payment service provider or the bank for a refund of the purchase price. When returning to Amazon: also document everything here, take photos and carry out the return with a witness.

If you bought an item and Amazon If you find out for yourself that it’s fake, the spokesman says the company will contact you directly and proactively. “We will notify you if you have purchased a counterfeit product and provide a full refund – without the customer having to do anything at all.”