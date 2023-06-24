Home » Fraudster lives in hotel for two years without paying for his room
Business

by admin
For almost two years, a man lived in a hotel in New Delhi without paying for it (icon image). getty images

A man lived in a hotel in New Delhi for 603 days and paid for it: nothing.

The man checked in in May 2019 and stayed until January 2021.

The bill that the hotel issued him for the long time was the equivalent of 64,000 euros.

A man lived in a luxury hotel in New Delhi for almost two years – and then didn’t pay the bill. As the Indian Express newspaper reported, the man checked into the Roseate House hotel in New Delhi for one night on May 30, 2019. But instead of leaving the next day, he paid hotel employees a bribe to cover up his stay.

Only 603 nights later, on January 22, 2021, did the man finally leave – and left an unpaid bill of around 64,000 euros.

"My nickname for us is Hotel California, because people almost never leave again": Munich Re's head of human resources reveals why the application is worthwhile – and who is wanted

According to the report, the police have since been investigating not only the alleged fraudster, but also several hotel employees on suspicion of having manipulated the billing software.

