Fraudulent bankruptcy, Fi senator Mario Occhiuto sentenced to 3 years

Mario Occhiuto, the former mayor of Cosenza and senator of FI convicted of fraudulent bankruptcy

Last night the Senator of Forza Italia Mario Occhiuto was sentenced in the first instance to three years and six months in prison for the fraudulent bankruptcy of the company “Ofin Srl” by the Court of Cosenza. After a long deliberation, the judges accepted the prosecution system led by Mario Spagnuolo. At the end of the hearing, prosecutors had asked for four years in prison for the former mayor of Cosenza, brother of the governor of Calabria Roberto Occhiuto. The trial arose from an investigation by the Guardia di Finanza which, in 2019, had notified Mario Occhiuto of the conclusion of the investigation on charges of having used Ofin, which went bankrupt in 2014, as a sort of ATM. The company’s bankruptcy trustee, in fact, had claimed “to have managed to establish that the causes of the bankruptcy are due to the failure to repay the loans granted to the shareholders and investee companies”.

According to investigators’ findings, Occhiuto has repeatedly withdrawn from the company’s coffers over three and a half million euros, returning only 500 thousand. Loans, – writes the Guardia di Finanza – obtained “without justified consideration and, above all, without the adequate guarantees that a financial intermediary would normally require”. But above all – reads a statement – ​​it was a matter of withdrawals that “must be considered real distractions that could and should have been used to satisfy creditors, first and foremost the Treasury”. Between penalties, interest and collection premiums, in fact, from the verification of Ofin’s accounting records, the trustee had “shown that the debts gradually accrued to the Treasury (over three million euros, ed.) are higher than those reported in the balance”.

