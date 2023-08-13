The Frauenfeld call center is taken over by the Zug company – names and employees remain the same

There has been a merger in the call center industry. Retroactive to the beginning of the year, Zug-based JK Development GmbH took over Frauenfeld Marketing Point AG.

The headquarters of JK Development GmbH is in Zug, near the EVZ ice hockey stadium, the Bossard Arena.

Image: zvg

JK Development is one of the leading Swiss companies in the field of telemarketing among companies (B2B). According to a communiqué, JKD will take over Frauenfelder Marketing Point AG retrospectively as of January 1, 2023. Both companies will initially continue to appear under their own names. The takeover is due to a succession plan. The owners of Marketing Point will therefore stay with the company until they retire and will leave in 2026.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

