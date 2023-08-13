Home » Frauenfeld call center is taken over by the Zug company
Frauenfeld call center is taken over by the Zug company

Frauenfeld call center is taken over by the Zug company

The Frauenfeld call center is taken over by the Zug company – names and employees remain the same

There has been a merger in the call center industry. Retroactive to the beginning of the year, Zug-based JK Development GmbH took over Frauenfeld Marketing Point AG.

The headquarters of JK Development GmbH is in Zug, near the EVZ ice hockey stadium, the Bossard Arena.

Image: zvg

JK Development is one of the leading Swiss companies in the field of telemarketing among companies (B2B). According to a communiqué, JKD will take over Frauenfelder Marketing Point AG retrospectively as of January 1, 2023. Both companies will initially continue to appear under their own names. The takeover is due to a succession plan. The owners of Marketing Point will therefore stay with the company until they retire and will leave in 2026.

