Frauenfeld company writes study on sustainability in SMEs

The future of medium-sized companies is sustainable – an interview with a Frauenfeld expert

Inavant-Lab Frauenfeld publishes a practical guide for sustainable management in medium-sized companies. Co-founder Damian Wirth says that SMEs can have a positive impact on the environment and society.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Urs Mauchle (left) and Markus Neff, Production Manager at Erich Keller AG in Sulgen. The company is a pioneer when it comes to sustainability.

Picture: Arthur Gamsa

SMEs still function without sustainability work. However, a study by Inavant-Lab Frauenfeld found that such companies will sooner or later fall behind. Management consultant and Inavant-Lab co-founder Damian Wirth stresses that SMEs must understand that a transformation towards sustainability takes years and cannot be caught up in the short term.

