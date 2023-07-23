Home » Frauenfelder Fitness on a shopping spree
Frauenfelder Fitness on a shopping spree

Frauenfelder Fitness on a shopping spree

Expansion

Frauenfelder Fitness on a shopping spree – growth should continue

The fitness industry is on the move. The “Well Come Fit” group from Frauenfeld takes advantage of the moment and now has 20 fitness centers.

Fitness center boss Tunç Karapalanci leads a group in “Well Come Fit” in Frauenfeld.

The owner-managed Frauenfeld company “Well come Fit” takes over the four fitness plus centers in Basel, Oerlikon, Wallisellen and Wetzikon as well as the two associated, but independently operating fitness centers Simplyfit Center in Herisau and Arbon. As the company further reports, the “Well come Fit” group is now growing to a total of 20 fitness centers in German-speaking Switzerland.

In addition to the Well come Fit Centers, the group also includes two “Winti Fit Centers” in Pfungen and Winterthur. The company, which has been active on the Swiss market for 30 years, employs a good 500 people at 20 locations in German-speaking Switzerland. According to the communiqué, further acquisitions are planned to strengthen the market position.

