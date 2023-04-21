Home » Frauenfelder Zur Rose with sales slump in Germany
The Zur Rose Group may have lost some ground to its rival in Germany, Shop-Apotheke. Sales fell by almost 12 percent in the first quarter.

According to its own statements, the Frauenfeld Zur Rose Group is on the way to being in the black as planned. According to analysts, however, it just missed expectations. The share price is rather weak. The reason for this could also be the slump in sales in Germany. Although Zur Rose was able to achieve double-digit growth in its home market of Switzerland, sales in the German market fell by almost 26 percent.

