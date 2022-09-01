Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy Z Flip4 will definitely be on the list if it’s the most personal and best-looking smartphone on the market this year. This folding screen product equipped with Samsung’s cutting-edge technology not only has powerful performance and outstanding experience, but also has a lot of thought on the design, and is highly sought after by the majority of young consumer groups. In particular, the unique body color of the machine, in addition to the four regular colors of the mysterious purple, Gothic space, cherry blossom garden, and blue ocean holiday, users can also customize the unique Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition color in the Samsung official online store. Custom Edition. You can freely combine and match the colors of the upper, lower back panel and frame of the phone according to your actual needs, showing your own personality and trend.





In the previous generation, Samsung broke the tradition that smartphones could only choose a fixed body color with the Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition, and this year’s Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition went a step further. The upper and lower back panels of the new colorful customized model are available in five colors: bright yellow, cloud white, night blue, forest green and maple red, and the borders are available in black, silver and gold. Users can freely combine these colors to achieve up to 75 different combinations. For example, the combination of dazzling bright yellow and gorgeous maple red is like a cup of oatmeal latte in the morning, injecting a warmth into this autumn; the combination of maple red and cloud white is slightly poetic, creating a kind of piece The maple forest has dyed the distant artistic conception of the clouds on the horizon; the combination of bright yellow and cloud white reveals a liveliness in the bright, full of softness and lightness. Whether you are flamboyant or understated, you can always create the style that suits you best with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition.

Not only an upgrade in appearance, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition also has a more compact and sturdy body. Through exquisite craftsmanship, this product has thinner hinges and narrower bezels, making it more comfortable for users to use. At the same time, the middle frame and hinged cover of armored aluminum, and the back plate of Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®+ ensure the impact resistance and wear resistance of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition. IPX8 waterproof It also provides a richer usage scenario for the product.





As Samsung’s latest generation of folding screen models, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition has also upgraded the smart external screen. In this 1.9-inch display, users can not only browse the regular time and information, but also quickly turn on or off WiFi, Bluetooth, airplane mode and flashlight, and can quickly show the payment code for payment. In addition, just like the color matching, the smart external screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition also has a high degree of freedom of personalization options. Users can adjust the style and size of the clock and font at will, and the external screen wallpaper supports the replacement of pictures, dynamic cute pictures, GIF animations, videos, etc.

The imaging system of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition has also been upgraded. The image sensor in the camera is 65% brighter, allowing you to take clear and bright photos even at night or in dimly lit areas. And the enhanced OIS+VDIS solution and super night scene mode, the video recorded at night can also be stable and smooth. Software and hardware upgrades, coupled with the series of characteristic vertical free shooting, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition has many video games, allowing users to easily shoot high-quality and creative works.





The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition has both colors and materials. Its trendy appearance, diverse gameplay and innovative functions allow you to fully release your personality and create your own while feeling cutting-edge technology. classic.



