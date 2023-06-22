Free cream on ice cream or not? The diatribe ignites on social networks thanks to Netflix

Zerocalcare ignites the controversy: free cream on ice cream or not? Milan versus Rome

The cream on ice cream do you pay or not? The animated series “This world won’t make me bad” by the Roman cartoonist Zero limestone streaming on Netflix ignited the summer diatribe, present on social networks nationwide, but above all in the two large Italian cities: Milano e Roma. According to common public opinion, in fact, in the Lombard capital the addition of whipped Cream on the most classic of artisanal cones you pay, unlike in the capital, where instead the ice cream is decorated without additional costs.

