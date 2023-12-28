Free movement of people (1)EU free movement of people in dangerIs mobility, the growth engine, stuttering?

Migration is one of the growth factors of successful economies. Immigration helps to secure the existence of shrinking populations. Fluctuating and flexible workers ensure an optimal supply of goods and services by adapting to economic needs.[1] Free movement of persons is a fundamental right that gives European Union (EU) citizens the option to move and work freely within the EU. This concept of an open labor market forms an integral part of the European economic model and is one of the EU’s achievements. For decades, the four fundamental freedoms of the internal market have brought development, prosperity and social security to European economies. It is these fundamental freedoms, and not the principles of democracy and human rights, that make Europe attractive in the world.

In view of the increasing crises and conflicts in Eurasia and Africa, the population explosion in Africa with its enormous labor potential and the increasing need for skilled workers in Europe due to demographic shrinkage, the question arises about the future of the free movement of people in the EU. Illegal and legal immigration reinforces the trend of alienation of European populations from Europe and leads to political radicalization, especially on the right side of the political spectrum. The challenge is to stem the flow of illegal immigration while at the same time attracting the skilled workers needed to Europe. The questions arise as to whether legal restrictions and asylum restrictions are effective means of overcoming these challenges and whether abandoning or restricting the free movement of people can be used as a possible measure to maintain balance in European societies.

The pre-Christmas European asylum compromise is seen by many as historically significant. The various elements of this compromise have been intensively discussed at the political level for a long time and were previously considered inevitable in science.[2] One of the main regulations stipulates that asylum seekers must register and be biometrically recorded at the EU’s external borders. Their applications should be assessed promptly in reception camps (“strictly controlled reception facilities” for applicants from “safe countries of origin”), and returns to countries without a threat situation should be initiated quickly. Countries that are not on the border agree to accept a quota of asylum seekers or make compensation payments. This compromise requires a European standardization of national procedures and focuses on combating smugglers and the causes of flight in the countries of origin.

An orderly, humane and rapid review of asylum applications at Europe’s external borders, i.e. on European soil with a uniform, fair procedure, would undoubtedly be a step forward compared to current practice. This envisages either an informal passage of migrants from EU border countries to other EU countries with lengthy procedures and possible deportations later. Or the solution to the problem is through compensation payments to transit states such as. Turkey or Libya without regard to humanitarian criteria or asylum law principles. If they are examined in accordance with the new European asylum compromise in a European country of first entry and are successfully recognized, asylum seekers would then be able to freely choose which EU host country they would like to go to, or they could even be placed in receiving countries based on social and economic criteria.

The implementation of the regulations of the asylum compromise in practice will be crucial. It is undeniable that the European border countries need material and moral support for their services. The agreement, which is politically marketed as a “tightening”, may bring political relaxation in the short term as long as belief in the access restrictions continues, especially in the critical election year of 2024, including to the European Parliament. But in practice, the political pressure on established political parties caused by the problem of illegal immigration will not ease easily. The potential for illegal immigration from the world‘s poverty and crisis regions, especially from Africa, remains significant and will even increase enormously in the future. And experience shows that institutional restrictions and government restrictions often lead to more illegality among immigrants. The issue of illegal immigration will therefore continue to concern the EU in the future. And deportations remain difficult; they often fail because of the unresolved question of where the people originally came from.

The asylum compromise, if implemented efficiently, could lead to an accelerated recognition and more targeted distribution of asylum seekers. Especially a targeted one Profiling could contribute to improved integration into the labor market and society. At the same time, the challenge of illegal migrant workers remains, whose influx and number is likely to increase. The overall mobility potential through immigrants from outside the EU remains high or is even increasing. At the same time, it is unlikely that these developments will sustainably reduce the structural shortage of skilled workers in parts of Europe.

The shortage of skilled workers, especially in countries like Germany, is structural and results from a demographic process of aging and shrinking of the population. This phenomenon has been foreseeable for decades, but politicians have failed to take timely adjustment measures, such as a significant increase in working life. The shrinking population inevitably leads to a decline in the domestic workforce, while increasing aging limits labor mobility and migration. However, the mobility of European populations will be crucial to successfully meet these challenges.

A labor market-oriented immigration policy could make a contribution to countering the shortage of skilled workers and mobility deficits. In Germany, the federal government is planning to allow migrants to become citizens more quickly, after just five years of residence in the country or even after three years if they demonstrate good language skills, successful school or professional performance or do voluntary work. Dual citizenship should be possible, and written German exams and naturalization tests could be eliminated when recruiting older workers within the framework of state agreements. These measures are intended to make Germany more attractive for skilled workers, although it is not yet clear why this should succeed. However, this is the subject of ongoing parliamentary debates, which are expected to last well into 2024.

It should be made clear that abandoning the free movement of people will entail significant economic costs in the form of welfare losses in Europe. This not only leads to a reduction in goods and services, but also to lower government and social compensation. In addition, there are fewer resources available to respond appropriately to the current challenges in the midst of the “turning point”. This includes, among other things, financing higher defense spending, implementing better security systems to combat terrorism and supporting Ukraine in defending Western security and social values. The countries of origin of these challenges can be seen in the regions of Arabia, Africa and Asia.

Security is another category against which the free movement of people must assert its value. Organizing the free movement of people safely is certainly feasible, but is likely to require significant additional resources. The dilemma is that the free movement of people through external immigration to the EU and high internal labor mobility contribute significantly to creating the financial resources necessary to address these challenges. The possibility of this is not a question of economic knowledge, but rather a political task. If we fail to convince the general public and society of the benefits of continued high levels of immigration and flexible labor mobility, the challenges to democracy and economic performance in Europe could increase alarmingly.

[1] Klaus F. Zimmermann: Migration, Jobs and Integration in Europe, Migration Policy PracticeVol. IV, Number 4, October – November 2014, 4 – 16.

[2] Holger Hinte, Ulf Rinne and Klaus F. Zimmermann: Refugees in Germany: Challenges and Opportunities , Economic service95 (2015), 744-751.

Ulf Rinne and Klaus F. Zimmermann: Access to Fortress Europe? New requirements for a modern asylum and refugee policy , Economic service95 (2015), 114-120.

Holger Hinte, Ulf Rinne and Klaus F. Zimmermann: Score points?! Why Germany needs an active selection system for foreign skilled workers and what such a system could look like, Economic policy perspectives2016, 17(1): 68-87.

Zimmermann, Klaus F., Refugee and Migrant Labor Market Integration: Europe in Need of a New Policy Agenda in: Bauböck, R. and Tripkovic, M., The Integration of Migrants and Refugees. An EUI Forum on Migration, Citizenship and Demography, European University Institute, Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies, Florence 2017, pp. 88 – 100.

University of Bonn

Free University of Berlin

President Global Labor Organization, GLO

Post navigation

Share this: Facebook

X

