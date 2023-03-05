Home Business “Free-of-charge” accounts, Widiba sues a customer after current account increases: “So I risk ending up broke”
After winning an appeal to the Financial Banking Arbitrator, a customer of read online Widiba now he will have to face a case in court. It was the bank itself that sued him: it wants the judge to establish that the Arbitrator made a mistake and the customer to return the quarterly settlement costs: we are talking about a few tens of euros.

According to the client’s calculations, in the worst case scenario, i.e. a lawsuit that drags on to the Supreme Court with the victory of the bank and no discount from the judge, the legal costs would amount to 35,000 euros, to which another 35,000 would have to be added for those of the counterparty.

