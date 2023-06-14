Free Schufa information: This is how you apply for self-disclosure

The Schufa collects data about your payment behavior and calculates a score from it. picture alliance / Kontributor / Getty Images

If you are looking for an apartment or applying for a loan, you sometimes have to prove your creditworthiness. You can request information from the Schufa for this. The Schufa collects data and assigns scores that evaluate your creditworthiness. The Schufa report costs money, but in some cases a free self-disclosure is sufficient. You can read here how to get it.

It doesn’t matter if you have one online financing want to contract on installments or just on Apartment Search are: In many cases, the other person asks for one Schufa-Information. But what is it all about, and what is the difference between a credit report and a self-assessment?

What is the Schufa?

Die Schufa (Protection Association for General Credit Protection) is not a government agency, but a private company. Schufa receives data about you from various business partners and uses this to calculate a score. The score provides information about your credit-worthiness and ability to pay, i.e. whether you pay your bills on time and in full and whether you Debts have. This information is of interest to potential landlords or lenders.

What is the Schufa self-assessment?

Normally you apply to the Schufa for a fee-based credit report. You can then give this to yours Landlord or lender submit. However, you can also request a copy of all the data stored about you by Schufa once a year. This self-assessment is free of charge.

read too Schufa clears old debts of 250,000 consumers



What information does the self-assessment contain?

The Schufa self-disclosure contains all the information that Schufa has about you. It shows, for example, which one Bank her a checking account have where you credit cards or loans whether you have debts and whether personal bankruptcy proceedings are pending against you.

when do you need them

The Schufa self-disclosure can be helpful to get an overview of your Schufa– Get score and saved data. It can happen that the Schufa stores incorrect information that can have a negative impact on your creditworthiness. Therefore, take a look at the self-assessment and check the individual entries. However, the self-assessment is much more detailed than the credit report and should therefore not be passed on directly to third parties.

read too With a simple savings trick, a single mother reduced debts of 5125 euros in two and a half years



What do you have to consider if you pass on the self-disclosure to third parties?

The self-disclosure is a copy of the data that Schufa has about you. So it contains very specific information about yours credit cardsInstallment payments, your contractual partners and the amounts.

This detailed information is for your potential Landlord but not of interest. For him only the score counts and whether you Debts and paid your bills on time. So if you don’t want to spend any money on the credit report, you should black out the information in the self-assessment that is not of interest to your potential contractual partner.

How can you apply for the Schufa self-assessment online?

You can request the Schufa self-disclosure on the Schufa website. To do this, click on this link. There you will find the “Request now” field under the “Free data copy” option. The copy of the data will then be sent to you by post.

read too Creditworthiness: What creditworthiness is and how you can improve it



dead