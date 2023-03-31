Prosperity vs. Sovereignty. This presumed barter represents the overarching logic of Swiss European policy: integration into the EU internal market is intended to promote trade, increase value creation and secure prosperity. In return, Switzerland must give the EU political options and submit to its internal market rules. It loses part of its sovereignty. Limitation of sovereignty is the price of economic prosperity.

In this respect, the Swiss European politicians are blowing the same trumpet as the EU’s integration politicians, who are demanding that Switzerland be subordinate to Brussels institutions and their rules of the common union. The insistence on political sovereignty means a loss of prosperity that the Confederation cannot afford.

Such is the logic, such are the concerns. Switzerland should therefore think of Brecht: food comes first, then morality (or sovereignty). What sounds logical at first, however, loses its stringency on closer inspection.

Why do citizens like living in a country? People, culture, nature, many would answer reflexively. Probably true. But it is also true that the institutions play an important role. The state creates the basis of trust for a lively civil society with a prosperous economy. It is about freedom and protection of the individual; it’s about the rules of the game of democratic cooperation; it is about access to the public services of the community.

However, the coin has a downside: a state that is strong enough to effectively protect the freedom of the individual is also strong enough to encroach upon its powers. Stanford economist and political scientist Barry Weingast calls this a state’s fundamental political dilemma between protection and exploitation.

The secret of successful states therefore lies in the clever balance between protection and exploitation. Not every country achieves the balance to the same extent – in any case, Switzerland manages it comparatively well, thanks to the political institutions, thanks to the participation of the citizens, thanks to the citizen-oriented federalism. And this has brought her visible prosperity.

Today, the Swiss can determine this fragile balance themselves, adjust it if necessary and continuously optimize it. And all this with great prosperity. Trading wealth for sovereignty in a situation like this is a risky bet. It should come as no surprise that, according to surveys, the majority of Swiss voters find this difficult. She cultivates a well-founded skepticism about institutional integration into power structures that restrict one’s own degrees of freedom. Many suspect that a curtailment of political sovereignty will also lead to a loss of prosperity in the long term – precisely because decisions are no longer close to the people, but elsewhere.

But what if the contradiction were resolved and prosperity could be created with sovereignty – as suggested by the economic development of the Confederation over the past 30 years? So what if there were a sovereignty-preserving alternative to institutional integration into the EU? So that the Swiss citizens retained the power to dispose of their state and the rules in their state system – and still open up markets and trade?

What sounds very theoretical is much more tangible in practice than many think. “Market access instead of market integration” is the magic word. It is about modernizing cross-border trade in goods and services – about an amendment to the free trade agreement of 1972. Switzerland and the EU have already outlined this in principle, even if this fact has so far hardly been publicly acknowledged. And with the Canadian-European CETA agreement, the blueprint is already available.

Over time, a shift from pure trade integration (free trade agreement of 1972) to stronger economic integration (Bilaterals I) to political integration (Bilaterals II) can be observed. However, the negotiations on the institutional framework agreement failed due to differences on institutional issues. For Switzerland, the question now arises as to whether, in view of the important common interests, it should not primarily intensify bilateral relations with the EU in the economic area.

In a new study with my colleagues Dr. Martin Mosler (Institute for Swiss Economic Policy in Lucerne), Prof. Dr. Inga Heiland (Kiel Institute for the World Economy) and Prof. Dr. Gabriel Felbermayr (Austrian Economic Research Institute), we calculated the economic impact of a modernized free trade agreement between Switzerland and the EU. And we compared the effects with the scenarios of complete disintegration (WTO rules-based only) and complete integration (EU accession).

The result: With a modernization of the free trade agreement of 1972 based on the model of the Canadian-European CETA agreement, Swiss added value increases by 1.5 percent compared to the status quo. Real incomes will increase by 2.4 percent and no economic upheavals between Swiss economic sectors or with trading partners are to be expected.

Especially in comparison with the alternatives of disintegration and full integration, the advantages are striking. In the first case, value added falls by 1.6 percent and real incomes fall by 2.6 percent. In the second case, the rules of the game of the common internal market would have to be adopted in full, and there would be major shifts among the sectors. It is true that the greatest trade gains result in the integration scenario. But these come at the expense of an unquantifiable loss of sovereignty, which is not reflected in the free trade scenario.

The new study shows that significant gains in prosperity can be achieved with a modern free trade agreement as an alternative to further political integration into the EU that protects sovereignty. Such a deepening of market access is in the interest of both parties: A modern free trade agreement increases prosperity for both economies and was already outlined by both sides in the draft of the institutional framework agreement.

So is there an alternative to the integrative logic of Swiss European policy “prosperity versus sovereignty”? The answer is yes, a modern free trade agreement based on the logic of “prosperity with sovereignty”.

The importance of the rules of the game formed over generations to justify state power and to maintain civic morality and economic freedom in Switzerland can hardly be overestimated. An erosion of these institutions, which are often derided as petty-bourgeois, brings us closer to European normality. However, we are observing with concern: the drastic shifts in the favor of voters in many neighboring countries show that the pendulum between state-guaranteed protection and fiscal and regulatory exploitation can quickly get out of balance.

Citizen-friendly politics and economic success are not mutually exclusive, on the contrary: they are mutually dependent. Economically speaking: they are not substitutes, but complementary goods. A modern free trade agreement with the EU should therefore be considered as a real alternative to an institutional agreement.