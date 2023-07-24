Free travel for cruise ships, more building land for tourism

However, some like Meindel doubt that this growth strategy can be pursued in the long term. The country lacks water, sea levels are rising and the summer heat is becoming unbearable, they warn. The new right-wing government wants nothing to do with it. She even wants to lift the restrictions on cruise tourists.

Also read: Costa del Sol am Limit

Former Prime Minister Armengol has ruled that from this year no more than three cruise ships will be allowed to meet in Palma per day, and only one of them should have a capacity of more than 5,000 passengers. The fact that many people are upset about the traffic chaos and the crowds in Palma, that the islands suffered particularly badly during the pandemic, newly created soup kitchens were full and many bars and small hotels went bankrupt because the Balearic Islands are far too dependent on tourism – many have already forgotten that.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

