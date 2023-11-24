Freedom, order and power – economic freedom

Recently, while doing research, I came across Ronald Reagan’s “Farewell Address to the Nation,” which he gave on January 11, 1989. What a speech. In Europe he is notoriously underestimated and poorly understood because he once appeared as an actor in B movies. In his home country, however, the 40th President of the United States of America, in office from 1981 to 1989, was and is revered. He summarized his regulatory legacy as follows, as clear as it was catchy, as succinct as it was profound:

“Ours was the first revolution in human history to truly reverse the course of government with three little words: “We the People.” “We the People” tell the government what to do; she doesn’t tell us. “We the People” are the driver, the government is the car. And we decide where it should go, on which route and how fast. Almost all of the world‘s constitutions are documents in which governments tell people what their privileges are. Our Constitution is a document in which “We the People” tell the government what it can do. “We the people” are free. This belief has been the foundation for everything I have tried to do over the past eight years […] And I hope we have once again reminded people that people are not free if the power of the state is not contained.”

No wonder Ronald Reagan was nicknamed “The Great Communicator.” In his Farewell Address he addresses one of the big and existential questions about the relationship between people and the state. It refers directly to the cardinal questions in philosophy, law and economics: What constitution and therefore what basic rules of coexistence should a free society adopt in order to protect precisely this freedom and independence? It is probably the political question par excellence.

The question of the connection between power, freedom and security was already a concern for Thomas Hobbes – and for him before anyone else. In his major work “Leviathan” from 1651, he developed a theory of the social contract that could not have been more one-sided. He argues for the transfer of all power to a sovereign ruler, since in the “state of nature” there is a selfish “war of all against all” for property and reputation, which can only be prevented by the fear of punishment from an overwhelming force. In an implicit Contract As a result, individuals should have their natural rights transferred to a central power that is best represented in one person, the absolute ruler – the Leviathan.

Conclusion: Individuals can only achieve freedom if they submit to an all-encompassing power with unlimited options for intervention. This applies to people in particular towards their government. The individual is not strong alone, but weak – and voluntarily gives up power to the larger collective, which alone can guarantee security and freedom.

The argument for power and for rule is unpleasantly reminiscent of a legal philosophy such as that advocated by Carl Schmitt: “Order must be established so that the legal system has meaning,” because “he who decides on the state of emergency is sovereign.” Here again: power, regardless of its legitimacy, defines and defends the area of ​​freedom “top-down”.

To put it bluntly: State power only creates security and thus freedom by guaranteeing it. Freedom without power, on the other hand, is – anarchy, disorder, chaos, lack of freedom. It is in the interest of the individual to submit to a robust force. The arrogance of this is obvious: the power of the powerful decides what is good and necessary for the individual in order to effectively protect their freedom. And the thoughtless consequence is also unmistakable: raison d’état applies, behind which the interests of the individual have to take second place.

Where is the problem? Politics is more than a game of power and interests; Politics requires a moral basis and moral orientation. And here individual freedom has an important, unwavering place. The Stanford economist and political scientist Barry Weingast has aptly summarized what is suppressed in the so powerfully defined, implicit or assumed social contract, because power always has two sides. Weingast says: “A state that is strong enough to effectively protect the individual’s freedom is also strong enough to use its powers to claim the citizen’s freedom and thus excessively restrict it.”

In other words or asked: The mighty Leviathan defines freedom – but who defines what the mighty Leviathan is allowed to define and what is not?

Therefore: yes, no freedom without a restraining power, but no protective power without a containment of this same power. The Scottish Enlightenment thinkers around John Locke – and a little later Montesquieu – saw the solution in the division of power between the legislature, executive and judiciary. Others argue similarly when it comes to power-sharing in the federal state. David Hume probably goes furthest when he demands: “A constitution is only good to the extent that it is a remedy for bad ones. “Official leadership offers”. Power must therefore be very strictly limited so that the abuse of power can be prevented.

This is exactly what Ronald Reagan meant when he said: “And I hope we have reminded people once again that unless the power of the state is contained, man is not free.”

Power is not or not only the solution – it is at the same time and always the problem. Anyone who thinks like that is a true political realist, and Ronald Reagan obviously thought as a realist. A realist formulates the social contract differently than a realpolitiker of power: the state offers its members protection and justice in a contract-theoretical sense in exchange for tax revenue. But he has to adhere to the defined rules and remains limited in his powers.

Specifically, the rule of law secures the property and disposal rights of the individual as well as the collective goods of the community as a club. He secures and enforces them with his democratically bound monopoly on violence. In doing so, it creates the basis for trust for a vibrant civil society with a prosperous economy. It is indeed in everyone’s interest to join such a state – protection and justice can only be provided collectively, not individually. But not top-down, but bottom-up. That is the crucial difference.

The secret of successful states lies largely in the clever balance of power. Democratic constitutional states have complex power structures (checks and balances) in order to address the fundamental dilemma of power. Not every country achieves the balance to the same extent – but Switzerland does it particularly well. Switzerland doesn’t make power disappear, but it fragments it to the maximum – in Switzerland everyone has a little, but no one has (too) much power. This allows for a life and economy that is, if not power-free, at least fairly free. For economic historian and Nobel Prize winner Douglas North, this type of internal system competition is a central success factor in the rise and fall of nations. The free life is more strenuous than the forcedly ordered one – but at the same time it is much more worth living and, in the long run, more successful.

