Zulie Rane works 20 hours a week. Zulie Rane

Zulie Rane makes six figures as a content writer. She says anyone can make thousands a month as a freelancer if they try as hard as she does. Rane only worked 16 hours a week and spent the rest of her time doing things she enjoyed.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.



I started my own business as a freelance writer on October 10, 2020. I spent the first few hours of my newfound freedom panicking that I had made a terrible mistake. At this point I decided that I would like my new Career wouldn’t consider it a success until I was making $10,000 a month – and only then! – I would my new Career if Success contemplate that no one can take away from me. At that point I would know I was on the right track.