Freemasonry appeals to the Cassation to return to Palazzo Giustiniani

Freemasonry wants Palazzo Giustiniani back, and appeals to the Court of Cassation

Forced to move from its historical headquarters in Rome, first by Fascism, in 1926, then in 1985, to cede the premises to the Senate of the Republic, the Italian Freemasonry returns to the charge to set foot on the “Piccolo Colle”, Palazzo Giustiniani. As? The Master of the Grand Orient of Italy (Goi) Stefano Bisi still believes a practicable way to finally be able to close the dispute that is still ongoing between the Communion and the Italian State. Litigation that today arrived in Cassation with the presentation to the Stoats by the Goi’s lawyers of the appeal against the sentence of last October issued by the Council of State which affirmed the incompetence of the administrative judge to rule on the matter referring the matter to ordinary justice.

“It would be a great success for all Italians, Masons and not only – underlined the Grand Master – if the promise made by Spadolini, and also formalized in a transaction between the parties signed in 1991, to allocate 140 square meters of Palazzo Giustinatini to the Museum of Freemasonry, would be realised”.

And again: “The transcript of the speech that the 35-year-old on May 11 ago made by Spadolini is kept in the headquarters of the Anthology Foundation in Florence. In it Spadolini says that “the Senate, respectful of the values ​​of the history expressed by the walls but also of the values ​​of the history expressed by the mentes, intended to expropriate in the spirit of the places the meaning of the contribution that the Grand Orient of Italy has made to the tormented history of Italy from the Risorgimento onwards. And this is how the Senate will ideally sponsor the establishment of a museum that can make public those testimonies intertwined with our national story, and the only part we have left, a small part in the Pantheon square for a small museum that will be established when they are composed the structures”. The president of the Senate also recalls that in those rooms the Freemasons “were victims of fascist violence between 1925 and 1926 and that the Freemasonry was dissolved together with political parties and with all political associations by the exceptional laws following January 3rd”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

