Freemasonry wants Palazzo Giustiniani back. Goi to La Russa: “We need a reasonable agreement”

Forced to move from its historical headquarters in Rome, first by Fascism, in 1926, then in 1985, to cede the premises to the Senate of the Republic, Italian Freemasonry returns to office to set foot again on the “Piccolo Colle”, Palazzo Giustiniani. According to what he learnsberaking latest news in recent weeks the maestro of the big orient d’Italia (Goi) Stefano Bisi sent a letter to the president of the Senate, Ignatius LaRussain which it asks again to “to right an injustice against the Goi which has been going on for decades”. In fact, the letter recalls how “despite the commitments consecrated even in public deeds, we have not been given the premises of Palazzo Giustiniani to be used as a museum to testify, as his predecessor professor John Spadolinithe participation of Freemasons in the Italian Risorgimento”.

For the Goi you now need “un reasonable agreement and for this reason we trust in your institutional sensitivity so that you can grant us a meeting to clarify all the aspects of a long-standing and unpleasant affair”. Quaestor Gaetano spoke from the Senate ribbons: “Relationships between the Senate of the Republic and the company Urbs srl – explains the senator of Fdi – have for decades been the subject of controversy to the attention of the competent jurisdictional authorities”. “The Senate is represented by the Attorney General of the State” recalled Nastri. For his part, Bisi reiterated that he “has full faith in the republican institutions, and in the Senate”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

