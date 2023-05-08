Home » Freezing shower: inflation is on the rise again, cost of living: +0.5% over March
Freezing shower: inflation is on the rise again, cost of living: +0.5% over March

Freezing shower: inflation is on the rise again, cost of living: +0.5% over March

Inflation, the illusion of Italian recovery fades

The premises were there. We thought we had escaped it, but no, or rather, almost. The hope of a less aggressive inflation has faded again this time. “In fact, in April – comments Istat – according to preliminary estimates, the phase of the return of inflation suffers a setbackmainly due to the new acceleration in energy goods, whose performance, despite the decline of 0.8% on a quarterly basis, suffers from an unfavorable base effect with last year (-5.8% on the quarter in April 2022).

Specifically, according to the National Statistical Institute, thenational consumer price index for the entire community (NIC), gross of tobacco, records a increased by 0.5% month-on-month and 8.3% year-over-year, from +7.6% in the previous month. The acceleration is primarily due to theincrease on a trend basis in the prices of unregulated energy goods (from +18.9% to +26.7%) and, to a lesser extent, to those of recreational, cultural and personal care services (from +6.3% to +6.7%) and various (+2.5% to +2.9%).

Istat: data for each market segment

Such effects were only partially offset by the sharper decline in regulated energy prices (da -20.3% a -26.4%) e dal slowdown in those of processed foods (+15.3% to +14.7%), unprocessed food (+9.1% to +8.4%), housing services (+3.5% to +3 .2%) and transport-related services (from +6.3% to +6.0%). The growth on an annual basis is accentuated in the prices of goods (from +9.7% to +10.6%) and, to a lesser extent, of services (from +4.5% to +4.7%) bringing the inflationary differential between the services and goods sectors at -5.9 percentage points, from -5.2 in March. L’cyclical increase in the general index it is mainly due to the increase in the prices of services related to transport and unregulated energy (both at +2.4%), processed food (+1.1%), recreational, cultural and personal care services (+0.9%) and non-durable goods ( +0.6%); these effects were only partially offset by the drop in regulated energy prices (-19.3%).

