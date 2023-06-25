Home » “Freiburger Nachrichten” is now working with CH Media
"Freiburger Nachrichten" is now working with CH Media

"Freiburger Nachrichten" is now working with CH Media

"Freiburger Nachrichten" is now working with CH Media

The “Freiburger Nachrichten” will receive its news from CH Media from the beginning of 2024. The daily newspaper is also included in the “Switzerland at the weekend” association.

Freshly printed: The “Freiburger Nachrichten” will in future receive its news from CH Media.

Keystone

The cooperation between Freiburger Nachrichten AG and the media company CH Media is perfect: the daily newspaper “Freiburger Nachrichten” will in future receive reports, background information and analyzes on national and international topics from the central editorial office of CH Media. CH Media, to which this portal also belongs, announced this on Wednesday.

The cooperation will start in January 2024 and also includes the national and international part of the online portal freiburger-nachrichten.ch. In addition, the daily newspaper for Deutschfreiburg will in future also belong to the “Switzerland at the weekend” network – by far the largest weekend publication in Switzerland. This further sharpens the profile of the “Freiburger Nachrichten” as an “indispensable source of information”.

The readers of the “Freiburger Nachrichten” now receive the cover section of “Switzerland at the weekend” every Saturday. In the future, the third section of their Saturday newspaper will be “dedicated entirely to the beautiful things in life,” writes the media company. It deals with topics such as lifestyle, travel, enjoyment, cuisine, fashion, life and culture. (chm)

