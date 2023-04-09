Home Business French Alps, an avalanche overwhelms tourists: four dead and one injured
Four people died and others were injured by an avalanche that formed on the Armancette glacier, in the French Alps. This was announced by the French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. Two helicopters and more than 20 rescuers were mobilized in the search operations.

The French prosecutor confirmed quattro dead, a wounded while eight people remained unharmed and continue the search for possible survivors. The local newspaper ‘The Dauphine Liberated’ reported that the first alarm was given around 11.27 in the municipality of Les Contamines-Montjoie, on the Armancette glacier, when a large avalanche 500 meters wide and more than 1,500 meters deep devastated the usually very crowded area.

