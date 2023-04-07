On average, 29 liters of wine were drunk in a French household in 2022 – one liter less than in the previous year. According to market researchers, the trend is towards cheaper drops.

Wine consumption in France fell slightly last year due to rising prices. In view of the inflation, people in France increased their budget for buying wine slightly, as the broadcaster BFMTV reported on Friday, citing data from the market research company NielsenIQ.

Based on retail wine purchases, the average French household consumed 29 liters of wine last year, compared to 30 liters in 2021 and 32 liters in 2020. The spending per household on wine rose by 1.6 percent to 131 euros in 2022 compared to the previous year.

“Wine still has its place on the French table”

“Wine still has its place on the French table. However, like all other mass consumer goods, it is suffering from the effects of inflation. The French are consuming less wine, regardless of color, and are going down the price range,” said NielsenIQ analyst Nicolas Léger to the broadcaster.

75 percent of households in France bought wine at retail last year, a stable proportion since 2019.

According to the data, wine consumption increases steadily with age. According to this, people over the age of 65 consume a good four times as much wine in France as people under 35. (dpa)