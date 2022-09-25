French energy giant signs deal with Qatar to boost gas production

Securities Times e company news, on the 24th local time, Qatar and French energy company Total signed a contract to increase production of liquefied natural gas. Total Energy will invest about $1.5 billion in the southern expansion of Qatar’s northern gas field, Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Kabi said. Qatar is one of the world‘s most important natural gas suppliers. Some media said that in the context of the sharp rise in European natural gas prices, the contract is the product of Europe seeking to get rid of its dependence on Russian natural gas and diversify its oil and gas sources. (CCTV Finance)