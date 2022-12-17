French inflation should peak at 7% in early 2023, according to the latest figures from the French National Institute of Economic Statistics (INSEE). French inflation should peak at 7% in early 2023, Estat said. Starting from March next year, the increase in prices should gradually come down, reaching about 5.5% a year by June.

The long-anticipated peak is coming:France’s inflation rate, set at 6.2% in November last year, should peak in January and February in early 2023, reaching 7% within a year, according to the Economic and Statistics Office in its latest economic report on Thursday.

French prices should therefore continue to rise between now and then, reaching an initial 6.6% year-on-year increase by the end of 2022.

“The increase in French inflation in the first months of the year should be driven mainly by energy prices: the end of gas station discounts in January (+0.1 inflation point), the 15% increase in gas control tariffs in January,” Estat explained. (increased +0.2 points) and then February’s electricity regulation tariff (increased +0.4 points)”

The Bureau of Economics and Statistics also said that starting next March, price increases should gradually slow down to around +5.5% in June. “In particular, energy inflation and food inflation will come down significantly.”

France’s GDP should contract in the fourth tier this year, by 0,2%, due to the impact of lower household spending power due to strong inflation,

The National Bureau of Economic Statistics so far has shown that the economy will show zero growth by the end of this year. In its economic report, the statistics office also slightly lowered its growth forecast for the full year 2022, now at 2.5% (from 2.6% previously), or 0.2 percentage points below the government forecast.

However, with gross domestic product (GDP) expected to rebound slightly from 0.1% in the first quarter of 2023 and 0.3% in the second quarter, the French economy should emerge from recession considered a recession). This “rebound” should accelerate next spring, allowing French growth to outperform its neighbors: by comparison, growth in mid-2023 “ranges from -0.2% in Germany to +1.1%, Italy’s +0.3%.”