The French Senate finally voted 195 to 112 in favor of President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform on Saturday evening. “After hundreds of hours of debate, the Senate approved the pension reform plan. This is a crucial stage in completing a reform that will secure the future of our pensions,” wrote French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne on Twitter. She wants to do her utmost to ensure that the reform is finally passed in the coming days, Borne added. The majority of senators had already voted in favor of a corresponding article on reform in the draft law on Thursday night, and the entire proposal for pension reform has now been accepted.