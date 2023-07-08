French Tech startups meet Southern counterparts

Listen to the audio version of the article

The closest Italian and French startups. The cooperation between the two countries is strengthened after the meeting between the national start-up ecosystems: for the first time French Tech, the French ecosystem, met the Italian and Southern innovation system, at the MANN Archaeological Museum in Naples. French Tech, the ecosystem of French start-ups and innovation that brings together all stakeholders in France and abroad, has therefore chosen the Campania capital as the symbol of a new course of investments and opportunities for business ideas .

Over 20,000 companies and 100 venture capitals

Over 20,000 startups, 5,000 business Angels, 100 Venture Capitals and a network of communities in the world: the French startup ecosystem is now considered one of the most important on the international scene, recording record numbers year after year: 21 active unicorns (of which 11 new entries in 2021 alone), 11.7 billion euros invested (+ 100% compared to 2020, 15 times the value recorded in 2014) and with 15 mega rounds of over 100 million euros (of which 8 from more than 250 million euros).

Fascione: «Regional public tender for startups open»

«For Campania, France is the first commercial partner– said Valeria Fascione, councilor for innovation and start-ups of the Campania Region – . Campania is the third region of Italy for the number of innovative startups but above all we are the first region for the rate of youth entrepreneurship. There is a strong vocation for business, creativity and innovation. A public tender dedicated to start-ups is currently open. An important notice of 30,000,000 euros which expires on July 31st and is open both to already established start-ups (to consolidate) but above all to potential entrepreneurs. France is our first commercial partner. We have sectors of mutual interest: aerospace, energy, cultural heritage. From 2007 to 2020, the amount of acquisitions of French companies by Italian companies was even higher than the reverse». There is talk of 47.3 billion against 37.8 billion.

Cezon: «Cooperation between France and the South»

«We want the French startups we represent to go everywhere in Italy and also in the South where the start-up system is strong and expresses great planning – said David Cezon of French Tech – We want to strengthen cooperation between French and Italian startups and develop the relationship between venture capital and new companies in Naples».

Carrino: «Aerospace generates innovation»

“Aerospace is the largest generator of innovation in the manufacturing chain, it has an employment multiplication factor of 4, it employs about 55,000 people and innovations that affect other sectors start and spread from this sector”, he said. said Luigi Carrino, President of the DAC, Aerospace District of Campania.

