Fresenius is setting higher goals for its Kabi drug division

According to Sen, however, it should soon be a thing of the past, because Fresenius wants to focus primarily on Kabi and Helios in the future. “Both children are important and we love both children, both businesses are the core,” he said of the position of the two divisions in the group. FMC, which Fresenius had thwarted on several occasions, is to be converted into a normal stock corporation by the end of the year so that the problem child no longer has to be accounted for in full. The dialysis specialist and Vamed will then only be managed as financial investments.