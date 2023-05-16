Home » Fresenius share: Annual General Meeting and dividend 2023
Fresenius share: Annual General Meeting and dividend 2023

Although Fresenius reported a decline in earnings last year, the dividend is expected to remain stable for 2023. For a long time, the company was considered a safe haven for stable growth stocks. Since 2017, however, the group’s development has slowed noticeably, with its stock market value falling by around 60 percent in the last five years. Since 2020, the pandemic has continued to weigh on operating results with its negative impact, including a decrease in patient numbers and postponed treatments. In addition, the costs for personnel, material, logistics and energy increased. In particular, the subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care (FMC), which specializes in dialysis, has recently slowed down growth significantly.

