Home » “Fresh Money” list: Deutsche Bank recommends these 29 stocks
Business

“Fresh Money” list: Deutsche Bank recommends these 29 stocks

by admin
“Fresh Money” list: Deutsche Bank recommends these 29 stocks

The stock portfolio has significantly higher returns than the S&P 500 stock market index. G PAUL BURNETT/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Every quarter, Deutsche Bank updates its so-called Fresh Money List.

The stock portfolio has returned 150 percent since the third quarter of 2017, compared to 124 percent for the S&P 500.

The bank recently released its additions to the list for the first quarter of 2024.

This is a machine translation of an article from our US colleagues at Business Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by an editor.

With the Fresh Money List, Deutsche Bank regularly publishes its analysts’ best buy and hold recommendations for the next 12 months. Since the institute first created it in the third quarter of 2017, the stock catalog has achieved significantly higher returns than the S&P 500 stock market index.

See also  Credit Suisse: "It's pure horror," says people close to the bank

You may also like

The stock ETF market will receive more than...

Enel, sale of Green Power Hellas closed

72 hours after the introduction of the game’s...

Energy balance of fruits – Exotic fruits and...

Tracking the Exchange Rate: How the Dollar’s Strength...

Biotech at the center of farmers’ priorities for...

Lei Jun’s 1003 Days of Car-Building Illustration: Many...

Child benefit 2024: amount, application and payment dates

President López Obrador Celebrates Strong Mexican Peso Against...

Motorway, tolls hit in 2024: here’s when the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy