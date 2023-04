MILANO – Maxi meeting in the City of London between the top management of Lottomatica, the banks of the placement consortium and the investors, to define the final details of the IPO of the gaming group. According to rumors, requests reportedly exceeded supply by more than three times (425-600 million)but they would be orienting themselves in the lower part of the fork, i.e. close to 9-9.2 euros (the price range varies between 9 and 11 euros).