Home » Friday 28 July: Shiite Islam commemorates Ashura – International Affairs
Business

Friday 28 July: Shiite Islam commemorates Ashura – International Affairs

by admin
Friday 28 July: Shiite Islam commemorates Ashura – International Affairs

Friday July 28 is the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the lunar calendar of Islam and is will celebrate Ashura throughout the Shiite Muslim world. The holiday is preceded by 10 days of mourning and commemorates the martyrdom of Husaynnephew of the Prophet Mohammed and killed in the battle of Karbala in 680. Millions of Shiite Muslims from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan will participate in the holiday and include a day of voluntary fasting.

Security forces are on high alert, especially in Afghanistan, where terrorist attacks have occurred during commemorations in the past.

MOHAMMED JALIL’s photo

See also  Draghi: "Conferences abroad". Lagarde wants a woman instead of Panetta

You may also like

District heating instead of a heat pump? Here’s...

Mattarella stings the government on the environment: “The...

Bank stress test: Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank improve...

Social Security Check Mailing and Payment Schedule: What...

Piazza Affari closes below parity (-0.3%)

Android devices warn of unknown trackers

Hail on cars in Italy: how to protect...

Falling inflation, austerity measures at BASF, demolition bonus...

U.S. Crude Oil Trading Strategy: Evaluating the Impact...

Intesa beats estimates and raises 2023 targets. Net...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy