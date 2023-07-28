Friday 28 July: Shiite Islam commemorates Ashura – International Affairs

Friday July 28 is the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the lunar calendar of Islam and is will celebrate Ashura throughout the Shiite Muslim world. The holiday is preceded by 10 days of mourning and commemorates the martyrdom of Husaynnephew of the Prophet Mohammed and killed in the battle of Karbala in 680. Millions of Shiite Muslims from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan will participate in the holiday and include a day of voluntary fasting.

Security forces are on high alert, especially in Afghanistan, where terrorist attacks have occurred during commemorations in the past.

MOHAMMED JALIL’s photo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

