Friday 5 – Saturday 6 May 2023: meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization

In the state of Goa, in India, the foreign ministers of the countries that are part of the OCS will meet. Among others, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Russian counterpart have already confirmed their presence Sergei Lavrov, who added that he will also be involved in various bilateral meetings. Indian sources say the topic of food and energy security will be the focus of the talks, but the meeting will also mark the first visit by a high-ranking Pakistani official to India since 2014.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is an inclusive body nine countries in the Asian area: China, Russia, Iran, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Belarus and Mongolia are observer members.